The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) sails in the Mediterranean Sea after participating in a vertical replenishment-at-sea exercise with the Spanish frigate Álvaro de Bazán (F 101), Aug. 26, 2020. Philippine Sea is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.