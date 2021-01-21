NAVAL STATION EVERETT, Wash.
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) returned to its homeport of Naval Station Everett, Wash., Jan. 14, following its first deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation.
Ralph Johnson first departed Naval Station Everett April 15, 2020, following a restriction-of-movement period. This period served as the first of many measures the ship took to mitigate the risk of crewmembers being exposed to COVID-19 during their deployment.
“The crew’s performance was amazing from start to finish,” said Cmdr. Rob Biggs, Ralph Johnson’s commanding officer. “They excelled in every operation and in all mission tasking. Through all of it they remained focused and united and continued to be committed to making each other better.”
Ralph Johnson conducted freedom of navigation operations, sailed in combined interoperability exercises with the Indian Navy, supported maritime security operations in support of the International Maritime Security Construct’s CTF-Sentinel for 48 days, provided regional ballistic missile and air defense and supported Operation Inherent Resolve while operating with USS Nimitz (CVN 68).
Also during their deployment, while providing direct support to Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, Ralph Johnson interdicted a shipment of more than 2,000lbs of suspected narcotics from a vessel in the international waters of the Arabian Sea.
The ship conducted several port visits while on deployment, where Sailors were restricted to designated areas on the pier for liberty in order to mitigate the risk of contracting COVID-19, but also providing Sailors well deserved rest and relaxation with food, beverages and events coordinated by Moral, Welfare and Recreation.
Ralph Johnson steamed for a total of 78,186 miles during her maiden deployment. The ship was commissioned March 24, 2018. For additional information about Ralph Johnson, please visit https://www.public.navy.mil/surfor/ddg114/Pages/default.aspx.
