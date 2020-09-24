Quartermaster 2nd Class Daniel A. Draughon takes the bearing of Bulgarian Naval ships as they participate in a passing exercise with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), Sept. 20, 2020. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its first patrol in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.