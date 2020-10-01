The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) participates in a passing exercise (PASSEX) with European counterparts on Sept. 19, 2020. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.