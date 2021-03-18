MANAMA, Bahrain
The amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), returned to sea fully mission capable, Mar. 11.
San Diego was pierside in the Kingdom of Bahrain for a scheduled logistics and maintenance port call when approximately twenty Sailors and embarked Marines tested positive for COVID-19.
The port visit and medical support were coordinated with the host nation government and Bahrain Ministry of Health.
While pierside, all personnel who tested positive for COVID-19 or were identified as close contacts were isolated on board. The ship has a robust medical capability, including embarked medical staff, operating rooms, a 24-bed hospital ward and additional overflow capacity.
San Diego has been deployed since January in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations (AOO), along with the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (15th MEU).
“We will continue to take all preventative measures in our fight against COVID-19,” said Ralston. “San Diego’s Sailors and Marines are extremely resilient and are ready to take on any and all assigned missions at sea.”
San Diego will rejoin the Makin Island ARG, ready for assigned tasking, continuing to support U.S. Central Command’s mission and our regional and coalition partners.
