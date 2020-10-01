The Navy coastal patrol ship USS Squall (PC 7) moves into formation during a joint air operation in support of maritime surface warfare (AOMSW) with the guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81), not pictured, in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 24. Winston S. Churchill is deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.