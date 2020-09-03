MEDITERRANEAN SEA
Winston S. Churchill and the Hellenic Navy frigate Aegean (F 460) conducted the exercises to build partner capability using NATO operational and tactical procedures.
“Today’s exercises enabled Winston S. Churchill to work alongside our long-standing NATO Ally,” said Cmdr. Brian Anthony, executive officer of Winston S. Churchill. “It is an honor to train with Greece to advance our regional maritime security efforts.”
The U.S. Navy routinely trains with allied and partner nations in order to enhance maneuverability capabilities and interoperability by establishing communication and safety standards that strengthen regional maritime security.
Winston S. Churchill departed Norfolk, Virginia, Aug. 10 for a regularly-scheduled deployment to maintain maritime security and to ensure access, deter aggression, and defend U.S. allied and partner interests around the globe.
U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts joint and naval operations in order to support regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.
