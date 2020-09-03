200824-N-PS962-1262

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) executes maneuvering drills with Greek Navy warship Kortenaer FF Class Aegean (F 460), Aug 24, 2020. Churchill is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.

 MC3 Louis Thompson Staats IV
MEDITERRANEAN SEA
 
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) executed maneuvering exercises with the Hellenic Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 24, 2020. 

Winston S. Churchill and the Hellenic Navy frigate Aegean (F 460) conducted the exercises to build partner capability using NATO operational and tactical procedures.

“Today’s exercises enabled Winston S. Churchill to work alongside our long-standing NATO Ally,” said Cmdr. Brian Anthony, executive officer of Winston S. Churchill. “It is an honor to train with Greece to advance our regional maritime security efforts.”

The U.S. Navy routinely trains with allied and partner nations in order to enhance maneuverability capabilities and interoperability by establishing communication and safety standards that strengthen regional maritime security.

Winston S. Churchill departed Norfolk, Virginia, Aug. 10 for a regularly-scheduled deployment to maintain maritime security and to ensure access, deter aggression, and defend U.S. allied and partner interests around the globe.

U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts joint and naval operations in order to support regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.

