VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.
Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Robert P. Burke arrived at Naval Air Station Aug. 7, to tour Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106 and discuss aviation readiness. Burke spoke with several Sailors about F/A-18 Super Hornet maintenance practices and with base and squadron leadership to discuss how Sailor quality of life impacts the successful completion of the mission.
