Kemp Wickizer III, a production control coordinator on the F-35 Lightning II modification line at Fleet Readiness Center East, demonstrates use of a new vertical lift module for Ike Rettenmair, F-35 branch head at FRCE. The modules – also known as vertical stackers – house aircraft parts and supplies within the aircraft modification bay space, and have helped increase productivity while improving safety and reducing the potential for foreign object debris hazards.