ARLINGTON, Va.
Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, the "Sunliners”, participated in a flyover for the National Veterans Day Observance at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 11.
Aircraft from every service, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Coast Guard, participated in the flyover. VFA-81 represented the U.S. Navy with the F/A-18E Super Hornet.
“I think it’s awesome for VFA-81 to represent the Navy,” said Lt. Cmdr. Brad Tribley, a pilot attached to VFA-81 that is participating in the flyover. “Especially as a unit getting ready to deploy. I think its great opportunity to get to represent carrier aviation and naval aviation. “
Established on Nov. 11, 1921, this year marks the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier centennial. The tomb is a final resting place for America’s unidentified World War I service members, and unknowns from later wars were added in 1958 and 1984.
“We have been honoring the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier for 100 years now and it shows how this country respects its veterans,” said Lt. Tim Walsh, a pilot with VFA-81.
The ceremony that is taking place will replicate the World War I Unknown Soldier’s funeral procession from 1921. It will include a joint full honors procession, and the flyover has been added for an element of current military rituals.
While VFA-81 was selected to be the representatives of the U.S. Navy for this event, the aircrew and pilots volunteered for the task.
“It’s a huge honor. I can’t imagine a better way to honor veterans and my fallen Marines that are buried there,” said Walsh. He was a prior fleet marine force hospital corpsman who has friends buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
To learn more about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier visit https://www.army.mil/tomb/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.