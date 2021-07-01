NORFOLK
It is important for military members and federal employees to be aware of the fact that despite Virginia legislators passing a law approving the use of recreational marijuana effective July 1, marijuana use or possession by uniformed service members is still illegal under federal law.
“In or out of uniform, if the military is your job, the UCMJ applies 24/7, and as long as marijuana remains on the federal schedule of controlled substances, possession or use will be a prosecutable (or more often separable) offense,” said Lt. Sharon Uti, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Fort Story staff judge advocate.
It is also illegal for federal employees who hold certain testing designated positions to use marijuana as well. Those positions include firefighters and air traffic controllers, to name a few.
When Virginia's law passes, in the Hampton Roads region alone there will be more than 415,000 federal jobs located in jurisdictions where recreational pot use is permitted.
Past marijuana use is not necessarily a barrier to federal employment, according to a Feb. 25 memo from Kathleen McGettigan, the acting director of the Office of Personnel Management, but current or ongoing use is another matter.
"Heads of agencies are expected to continue advising their workforce that legislative changes by some states and the District of Columbia do not alter federal law or executive branch policies regarding a drug-free workplace," McGettigan wrote. "An individual's disregard of federal law pertaining to marijuana while employed by the federal government remains relevant and may lead to disciplinary action."
On Hampton Roads Installations there have been approximately 90 narcotics violations over the past five years. At every installation, military working dogs and personnel will continue to conduct sweeps to prevent unauthorized drugs and contraband from getting on military installations.
“Each individual who works for the DoD, service member or civilian, needs to educate themselves on the policies regarding marijuana,” said Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Command Master Chief Asa Worcester. “If you choose to use marijuana, understand that you may find yourself faced with an administrative action that could ultimately lead to loss of employment and saying, ‘I didn’t know’ probably won’t help you.”
