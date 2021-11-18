VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.
The Virginia Wind Symphony (VWS) performed a free concert at Gator Theater on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Nov. 11.
The VWS offered the free concert, titled "Courage to Serve", to veterans past and present as a way of giving back to the community of military members in Hampton Roads.
The lead conductor of the symphony is retired Navy Capt. Brian O. Walden, who served 35 years in many of the Navy’s elite bands.
“We hope that it inspires them,” said Walden. “We hope that they understand that it truly is a tribute to them…we hope that they feel recognized and appreciated.”
Walden acknowledged the challenging times that the world has gone through with the COVID-19 Pandemic, and expressed appreciation to JEBLC’s commanding officer and executive officer for welcoming the event on the base. He said the VWS has not performed in front of a live audience in 20 months, so this is a special event for them in many ways.
“You know the military had to work twice as hard to get through this [pandemic], and we just want them to know that people in the community [who are part of VWS]...are doing this because they really love their community,” said Walden, who also serves as the band and music director at Old Dominion University.
Sailors and Soldiers stationed on JEBLC attended the event as well as retired members of the military community.
A Retired Senior Chief Boatwain’s Mate (SEAL) who served from 1966-1986 attended the show with two of his fellow retired shipmates, and said the show was a good way for past and present servicemembers to come together.
“It’s a common brotherhood and sisterhood, and allows us to reflect on our service in a positive way,” he said.
The show featured nine compositions including the Star Spangled Banner, Reveille, and Courage to Serve.
The VWS, organized in 1994 by Dennis Zeisler, is a wind ensemble made up of professional musicians, military musicians, public and private school teachers, and independent music instructors. The group was created to provide a musical outlet for musicians from throughout the Hampton Roads area and is dedicated to playing the finest original and transcribed wind literature available.
For more information on VWS and upcoming shows visit their website at www.virginiawindsymphony.org.
