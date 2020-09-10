WASHINGTON, D.C.
Naval District Washington, partnered with Historic Ships in Baltimore, kicks off the first-ever virtual Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show Baltimore, Sept. 8.
Due to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the traditional ship and Sailor visits transitioned to a virtual event hosted on the Maryland Fleet Week’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram platforms at the handle, @MDFleetWeek.
“Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show Baltimore has always been a great opportunity to show the people of Maryland, the United States Navy: who we are, what we do, and how committed we are to serving this country,” said Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, commandant of Naval District Washington. “We had an opportunity to continue that tradition this year, even if in a virtual format.”
The virtual Maryland Fleet Week is scheduled to run from Sept. 8-11 and live stream newly developed technology, tours of Navy ships, demonstrations from the Blue Angels, and performances by the Navy Band.
“This is a special event, the first of its kind for Baltimore and one of the first in the country,” said Chris Rowsom, executive director of Historic Ships in Baltimore. “Going virtual adds an exciting new layer to Fleet Week.”
Virtual programming will allow Maryland Fleet Week visitors to get a new appreciation for our military with an up-close vantage point while being safe, said Rowsom.
“The City of Baltimore is excited to take part in Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show Baltimore in a virtual format and to help commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII,” said Bernard Young, mayor of the City of Baltimore. “Spend time getting to know more about our hometown historic ships, Baltimore fleet, and their legacy of serving our country.”
The U.S. Navy has been a part of the Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show Baltimore since 2016, demonstrating the strong tie the U.S. Navy has with Baltimore that dates back to the War of 1812, said Lahti.
“On behalf of the over 300,000 Officers and Sailors standing watch around the globe, I thank the people of Baltimore and the great state of Maryland for your continued support of the U.S. Navy,” said Lahti.
Visit www.mdfleetweek.org, follow #MDFleetWeek, and like @MDFleetWeek on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to participate and interact with Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show Baltimore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.