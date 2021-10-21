It was July 17, and Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Peter Doyle was taking part in an obstacle course race when a runner ahead of him collapsed. Doyle jumped into action, taking life-saving steps. For his actions, Doyle earned the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal.
Doyle, a 26-year-old Warrior Challenge Recruiter, looks for candidates who display the same characteristics he showed that day in July - peak physical condition, mental soundness, and a willingness to go above and beyond while under extreme duress. He looks for the best and brightest candidates who will hopefully one day become members of the U.S. Navy’s special operations forces team.
Thinking back on that day, Doyle said, “instinct took over. I asked him if he was alright and got no response. I immediately began CPR and yelled for the nearest course manager.”
According to the Englishtown emergency services, Doyle’s actions directly related to the positive outcome of this incident.
Doyle didn’t fully process everything until after the patient was taken away in an ambulance.
“After everything was said and done, I had time to reflect on what happened,” said Doyle. “I’m just happy I was there to help.”
His award highlighted his actions and quick thinking. The end of his award, while similar in nature to every award given, rings especially true in Doyle’s case. Doyle’s actions reflected credit upon himself and were in keeping with the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.
