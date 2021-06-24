CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C.
With readiness of our forces a top priority, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune is making every effort to vaccinate Sailors and Marines. NMCCL’s COVID-19 Vaccine Tiger Teams are transporting the Pfizer vaccine to Marine Corps units, schoolhouses, and commands.
“We are making the vaccine accessible to distant parts of base,” said Tiger Team lead Hospital Corpsman Third Class Kimberly Glanville. “This is efficient for units that may be deploying frequently. Also, when people see their leaders or coworkers getting shots, it encourages others to go ahead and get their shot right now.”
Glanville, who has been a part of vaccine detail since January 2021, explains that the Tiger Teams carefully transport the vaccine in cold storage to various sites about three times a week. The teams consist of eight to 12 people including corpsmen, nurses, and an attending physician provided by the selected site.
“There is a lot of misinformation out there about the vaccine, and having this responsibility has provided me the knowledge and experience to help those who have questions,” explained Glanville. ”As a health care professional throughout this pandemic, I have seen that what we are doing here on Camp Lejeune has an impact everywhere, even beyond base.”
Approximately 50-150 vaccines are administered at each Tiger Team visit. Recently, the team set up clinic at Marine Forces Special Operation Command, vaccinating more than 130 people with either their first or second dose.
NMCCL continues to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the COVID-19 Vaccine Site at Wallace Creek Fitness Center aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Active duty can get their shots Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Department of Defense employees and TRICARE beneficiaries ages 12 and older can get vaccinated Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
