YORKTOWN
Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown has a number of female Sailors in leadership positions who contribute to the installation’s overall mission success.
Cmdr. Melissa Chope is the installation executive officer. She has served in the Navy for 28 years and was the first female in her family to join the military.
“I joined the U.S. Navy because I didn’t feel ready for college and the Navy afforded me the opportunity for greater responsibility and experiences, more than I had in the civilian world at that time,” she said. “I was familiar with the military because of all the men in my family who served.”
Chope's grandfathers, father and four uncles served in the U.S. Army and Navy. She added that the best career advice she ever received was from her father.
“He would tell me that when you begin a journey, you can look down the road and the stoplights may look red, but as you approach them, they will turn green one at a time,” she said. “It was his way of reminding me that if I work hard and have faith, everything will work out.”
Cmdr. Chope said she is "thankful for the service and sacrifice of all the women who paved the way before her."
Chief Warrant Officer Dahlia Black is the food services officer at Scudder Hall Galley, and has served in the Navy for 20 years. She joined to help fund her college education and for the opportunity to travel around the world.
Black said the most rewarding aspect of her job is seeing her junior Sailors advance in rate. “It lets me know my Sailors are listening.”
She added that it feels like a true honor to be recognized.
“I am proud to be one of the many women who are leading the way and breaking barriers in the U.S. Navy,” stated Black. “It feels good that we are being acknowledged for our achievements.”
Chief Boatswain’s Mate Diana Garcia is the Executive Department leading chief petty officer and has served in the Navy for over 20 years. She oversees the Sailors in Admin, ID Lab, IT Department (N6), Nelson Chapel and Emergency Operations Center.
Garcia recalled that she was not sure what to do after high school, but knew that she was not ready to begin college.
“The U.S. Navy seemed like the perfect fit for me,” she stated. “I remember, specifically, traveling sounded like the most exciting part.”
She added that most rewarding part of the job is seeing Sailors advance and succeed.
“It is rewarding to see a Sailor overcome challenges that they did not believe they were capable of overcoming,” Garcia said. “I enjoy helping them unlock their full potential.”
Yeoman Seaman Shuai Wang is one of NWS Yorktown’s administrative assistants. She was born in China and has served in the Navy for two years.
Wang said that while pursuing her graduate degree, she discovered just how expensive being an international student could be.
“I didn’t want my parents to pay for my master’s degree and decided to give up on pursuing my education,” she said. “My best friend is in the U.S. Navy and encouraged me to join so that I could complete my education with their tuition assistance and through NCPACE (Navy College Program for Afloat College Education), and have greater opportunities to support myself in the future.”
Wang said she is working hard in her career and wants to make her family proud.
“Even with the language barrier, I want to show people that you can succeed at your goals if you put in the effort,” she said. “The U.S. Navy is providing a great opportunity for my future.”
Wang stated that the most rewarding part of her job is working with others as a team.
“Each person plays an important role in meeting our objectives,” she said. “Working on a team creates opportunities for everyone to learn and grow professionally.”
To current Sailors, Wang had a few words of encouragement.
“Do not forget the reason you joined the US Navy,” she said. “You need to trust that you are capable of achieving more than you can ever have imagined, and no matter what happens, never give up on your goals.”
