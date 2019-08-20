Women’s Equality Day celebrates the passage of the 19th Amendment, August 26, 1920, to the Constitution which guarantees women the right to vote.
Before 1920, the U.S. Constitution left the boundaries of suffrage undefined. The only directly elected body created by the original Constitution was the House of Representatives, and voter qualifications were determined by each state separately.
This year’s poster showcases the 36 states, beginning with Illinois and ending with Tennessee, that were needed for a two-thirds majority to ratify the amendment. Each state is represented by a wood stamp, typical of the age, but whose different wood grains signify the different paths each state took to ratify the amendment.
Women in the Armed Forces, public service, and government have long served this nation by working to clear barriers, enforce laws, implement new ideas, and change people’s attitudes.
Women’s Equality Day gives us an opportunity to reflect on the many benefits of true equality and the role of women in our nation.
The 19th amendment guarantees all American women the right to vote. Achieving this milestone required a lengthy and difficult struggle; victory took decades of agitation and protest. Beginning in the mid-19th century, several generations of women's suffrage supporters lectured, wrote, marched, lobbied, and practiced civil disobedience to achieve what many Americans considered a radical change of the U.S. Constitution. Few early supporters lived to see final victory in 1920.
http://www.ourdocuments.gov/doc.php?flash=true
Mississippi became the last state to ratify the 19th amendment in 1984, finally condoning the right of women to vote.
https://www.usconstitution.net/constamrat.html
In the fall of 2013, there were 10.9 million women enrolled in undergraduate college and graduate school. Women comprised 56.2 percent of all undergraduate and graduate college students. Of women 25 and older, 32 percent had obtained a bachelor’s degree or higher as of 2014.
http://www.census.gov/newsroom/facts-for-features/2015/cb15-ff05
President Lyndon B. Johnson signed Public Law 90-130 in 1967, giving women in the Armed Forces equal promotion and retirement benefits. The law also removed the 2% restriction on how many women could serve in the military. At the signing, President Johnson stated, “I realize that a few of our gentlemen officers may not be too enthusiastic about this possibility…but from now on, the officers and men of our Armed Forced will just have to take their chances in open competition along with the rest of us.”
In 1975, the Department of Defense reversed policies and provided women with the option of electing discharge or remaining on active duty upon becoming pregnant. Before 1975, women were forcibly discharged from service upon pregnancy or adoption.
http://www.wood.army.mil/eop/EO%20FILES/EOLC/women.ppt
In 1981, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law that stated a husband is “head and master” of his wife’s property.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Head_and_Master_law
As of January 2013, women make up about 14.5 percent of the 1.4 million active-duty personnel in the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force.
www.cnn.com/2013/01/24/us/military-women-glance/index.html
On August 21, 2015, for the first time in the more than 65-year history of the Army Ranger tab, two women graduated from the grueling 62-day course. Less than two months later, the third woman—and first Reservist—made it through. Capt. Kristen Griest, 1st Lt. Shaye Harver, and Maj. Lisa Jaster each completed a course with the same trials as their male counterparts.
http://www.army.mil/article/154286/First_women_graduate_Ranger_School/
Many women veterans face challenges when returning to civilian life that are different from those of their male counterparts, including raising children on their own or dealing with the psychological effects of events such as military sexual trauma. These issues, without intervention, can put women veterans at greater risk of becoming homeless.
http://www.va.gov/homeless/for_women_veterans.asp
Although many of the accomplishments and contributions of women have been lost from the history books, women have played a vital role in the course of human civilization. From raising families to leading armies, women have made untold contributions to history. In the 96 years since the 19th Amendment was certified, women have made strides in every facet of American life. More and more, the world is looking to our daughters to lead us, to heal us, to employ us, to thrill us on fields of play, and to protect us on fields of battle.
