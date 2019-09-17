NORFOLK
The Flagship Inc. invites you to attend the 2019 Hampton Roads Navy Ball.
Join us on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Virginia Beach Convention Center for this time honored tradition. Seating is limited and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
Time: Cocktail Reception 1800 - 1900 (Cash bar for those 21 and older). Dinner and Official Program 1900 – 2100. Dancing/Late Night Lounge 2100 – 2400.
Prices (per ticket):
E1-E6 / GS5-GS7: $50
E7-E9 / GS8-GS12: $70
O1-O4 / GS13: $75
O5 & Above / GS14 / Contractor: $80
Retiree / SES / Civilian: $90
- Note: When purchasing a guest ticket, the guest pays the same rate as the active duty registrant.
Command Tables: Command tables may be purchased at a special rate of $700 per table of 10 people. Command tables must be paid in full and all 10 names provided in order to secure your reservation.
RSVP deadline - Monday, October 4th by 5:00 pm. Command table RSVP is also October 4th.
For more information please visit: HamptonRoadsNavyBall.com
