Acting Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) James McPherson, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike M. Gilday and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith speak with Recruit Training Command (RTC) staff members inside the USS Chief Fire Fighter Trainer at RTC. The acting SECNAV, CNO and MCPON visited RTC, the Navy's only boot camp, to observe operations during the COVID-19 global pandemic. More than 35,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.