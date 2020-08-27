VIRGINIA BEACH
Naval Air Station Oceana’s base barbershop reopened their doors after nearly five months of being closed due to COVID-19.
“Ensuring we provide the necessary services and resources for a ready and able Fleet is our top priority," said Mary Margaret Caragan, services program manager, Navy Exchange (NEX) Command. "Our barber and beauty shop associates received ample education and training in sanitation measures and cleaning procedures to maintain a safe and effective environment for all."
Since reopening, barbershops have implemented new measures to ensure the safety of their customers in the midst of navigating COVID-19.
“All workers were wearing gloves which they changed after every client,” Operations Specialist 2nd Class Christopher J. Lord explained. “Masks were worn by every person in the shop and all things worn during the haircut were changed after every client, such as the workers gloves and the bib that I wore during my haircut.”
The decision to open back up has been beneficial to many Sailors who rely on the base barbers for their grooming needs. Lord even said he resorted to letting his friend shave his head before the grooming standards were relaxed.
“I felt relieved when I first heard they were opening, because the NEX barbershop has always been my go to for a haircut,” said Lord. “I did have a bit of concern at first, but knew they’d take proper measures since they were finally opening up.”
Though convenience is a factor, the well-being of Sailor’s and barbershop staff was the main priority.
“My overall experience was good,” said Lord. “I felt the proper measures were taken for the workers and my own safety.”
For more information regarding the base barbershop, please visit mynavyexchange.com or call (757) 425-4255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.