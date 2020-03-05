VIRGINIA BEACH
The American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of South Hampton Roads is an annual event that celebrates and honors cancer survivors and caregivers, educates the public about prevention and detection to reduce risk of the disease, and raises funds to help end cancer.
The Relay For Life Executive Leadership Committee is seeking a volunteer Military Ambassador who will serve as the representative at the local military base(s) and communities for the Relay For Life of South Hampton Roads. The candidate will utilize their connections with groups on base to promote the Relay For Life and recruit new involvement. The Military Ambassador will represent the American Cancer Society in the community, build relationships, and use their contacts, influence, and resources to further the lifesaving mission of the organization.
An ideal candidate will meet the following expectations:
• Attend monthly Leadership Meetings (or submit report in advance if unavailable)
• Complete volunteer online orientation, as necessary
• Attend the Relay For Life of South Hampton Roads on May 30, 2020
• Support the event by recruiting 3 or more Relay For Life teams
• Sign up as an individual or team on the event website
The Core Responsibilities for the position are as follows:
• Work closely with the staff partner to develop a marketing and recruitment strategy specifically for the local military base(s)
• Market and promote event through connections on base
• Manage teams recruited directly from engagement efforts
• Seek out opportunities to represent the Relay For Life at different events including fairs, speaking opportunities, print marketing opportunities, etc. that are related to, or a part of the military community
If you are interested in this volunteer role, please contact Tiffany Putnam at tiffany.putnam@cancer.org or 757.493.7975.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.