Still up and running during the Navy’s stop movement for travel is SkillBridge, a key Department of Defense internship program which allows transitioning service members to participate in job training, internships and apprenticeship opportunities during their last 180 days of service.
Because of travel restrictions imposed on March 13, only mission essential travel is authorized away from a Sailor’s local area, to include SkillBridge. Until the order is lifted, Sailors who have not yet begun their SkillBridge programs are only authorized to participate in their local area or through virtual or online classes if available.
However, Sailors who started their temporary duty travel before March 13th for SkillBridge away from their local areas may finish their current programs. Once complete, they must contact the command, which issued their orders for guidance on returning home. If any SkillBridge training is suspended or cancelled because of COVID-19, Sailors must notify their commands and request guidance before returning. Service members participating in SkillBridge, regardless of location, are not exempt from state and local government shelter in place, stay-at-home, self-quarantine or similar executive orders.
Sailors can seek information on SkillBridge opportunities available in their local area on the DoD SkillBridge website at https://dodskillbridge.usalearning.gov/. SkillBridge guidance is available by contacting Mr. Jim Johnson, at 703-604-5256.
