Sailors man the rails of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as the ship prepares to pull into Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a scheduled port visit, Jan. 8, 2020. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. With Abraham Lincoln as the flagship, deployed strike group assets include staffs and aircraft of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2 and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7.