The Hampton Roads Naval Museum will host a free moderated panel of U.S. Navy Veterans who served during the Vietnam War on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 6:00pm.
The three U.S. Navy Veterans on the panel will be Carmen Adams, who served as a Medical Technician aboard the USS Repose (AH-16); Danny Lliteras, who served as a Hospital Corpsman with the USMC in the jungles of Vietnam; and Gordon Paulson, who served as a Chaplain at Naval Support Activity Da Nang. The panel focuses on the physical, mental, and spiritual care of soldiers, sailors, and Marines during the Vietnam War.
Jan K. Herman, who served as the Chief Medical Historian of the Navy from 1979-2012 will moderate the panel. Herman also served as the Editor-in-Chief for Navy Medicine, the journal of the Navy Medical Department, for 30 years and has authored more than 50 articles and monographs, and five books. He has lectured to many audiences across the nation, focusing on military medicine, and is the recipient of the 2015 Forrest C. Pogue Award for significant contributions to oral history.
Attendees to this evening event will have the opportunity to explore the museum’s new immersive exhibit The Ten Thousand-Day War at Sea: The U.S. Navy in Vietnam, 1950-1975. This new exhibit encompasses over 4,700 of the museum’s gallery and incorporates 130 artifacts; many of which have never been on public display.
The event is free, and open to the public. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served prior to the panel discussion. Reservations are requested by Friday, November 8th by contacting Laura.L.Orr@navy.mil or by calling (757) 322-3108.
