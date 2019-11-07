VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.
If you live, work or play in Hampton Roads it is likely you know a few service members. As the largest fleet concentration area for the U.S. Navy, Sailors, Marines, Airman, Soldiers and Coastguardsmen are floating about the “seven cities” in abundance.
On any given day, look left or right, and you will see a few sharp camouflage, blue, tan or green uniforms in traffic on the freeways, roaming the grocery store for a quick pit stop, or walking through the halls of local schools.
Although maybe less visible, service members are woven into the community fabric: at your kid’s soccer game, the local soup kitchen, or cleaning the pews of local churches.
Adm. Christopher W. Grady, the U.S. Fleet Forces commander, partnered with the Hampton Roads Armed Service YMCA (ASYMCA) to recognize the effort local armed service men and women have been putting into making their communities a better place to work, live and play.
ASYMCA hosted the Five Star Military Family Recognition Luncheon Nov. 1 at the Westin Towne Center Hotel in Virginia Beach, Virginia, to express gratitude for service members and their families’ commitment to military service and volunteerism.
Grady served as the keynote speaker for the event and presented awards and certificates to each of the honoree families alongside ASYMCA president retired Vice Adm. William French, and the event’s title sponsor representative, retired Lt. Cmdr. Joel Vargas of USAA.
“Each of the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen here are masters of their trade. Each contributes substantially to their command and the military’s mission. Each of these families serves our community, our family, in equally noteworthy ways,” said Grady. “I feel proud and privileged to serve alongside you.”
This year ASYMCA celebrated their silver anniversary marking 25 years of honoring armed service families. For a quarter of a century, the organization has been recognizing military families that enrich the local community.
Each year junior enlisted families from each of the service branches are invited to the luncheon, where they are lauded for their efforts in volunteerism. One family from each branch is then selected to receive special honors and recognition due to exemplary service to the community.
Information Systems Technician 1st Class Megan Gurtner, assigned to Naval Ocean Processing Facility Dam Neck, along with her husband and two sons were selected as the Navy family to be honored.
“I think this is awesome; it’s an amazing event. All of our volunteer efforts have never been about being recognized like this, but it’s amazing that there is this kind of recognition out here,” said Gurtner as she sat bouncing a baby boy on her knee and humoring another with photography on her cell phone. “It’s truly an honor to be here. My husband couldn’t be here today, but I know he truly appreciates this.”
In addition to being parents, she and her husband, a fellow active duty Sailor, are a dual military team that manages to volunteer more than 250 hours annually with more than seven organizations. From beach cleanups to providing respite care to nearly 40 autistic children, the family stays engaged year-round.
The Coleman family of the U.S. Army was honored for their collective work as youth sports coaches, Family Readiness Group leaders and helping numerous spouses and children of deployed service members.
Staff Sgt. Mark Carson, a U.S. Marine Corps safety officer, and his family received honors for their service to the Victory Church in Yorktown, Care Net Peninsula and the United Service Organizations.
Coast Guard Yeoman 2nd Class Edgar Tapia and his family established a youth summer soccer camp serving more than 120 children and volunteered with the Big Brother program, as well as Meals on Wheels earning them high honors.
Airman First Class Marina Volynets, stationed at Langley Air Force Base with the 633rd Contracting Squadron, and her husband, Joe, gained honors for works with Columbia City Ballet and the Team UP mentorship program.
All of these works illustrate that active duty families can volunteer and yet still perform their daily military requirements, thus embodying the concept of service before self.
“A stronger bond with our community -- our larger family – makes our military more resilient and able to carry out our mission, even in times of conflict,” said Grady. “In my eyes, giving back to the community is like taking care of your family, and ultimately makes us stronger together.”
Gurtner stated her focus when relocating to a new community was making it a home.
“Originally I’m from Wisconsin, but this is home for us now,” said Gurtner. “I truly believe any act, no matter how small, can have a big impact. We are trying to teach our two boys this as well. Do good things for others and good things will come back to you.”
Laura Baxter, executive director of ASYMCA of Hampton Roads, delivered a closing call to service to those in attendance.
“I humbly ask the audience to please spread the word about what we do. To our military families being recognized today, pay it forward. Those who volunteer also know others who are committed to the same. Take the time to nominate them next year.”
For more information on the Armed Service YMCA of Hampton Roads 5 Star Military Family Recognition Program please visit: https://www.asymca.org/five-star-military-family
