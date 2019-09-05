NORFOLK
Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA) issued an emergency evacuation order today for active duty service members and their dependents, reservists on active duty and their dependents, Department of Defense and Department of the Navy employees, and authorized escorts for a dependent or civilian employee residing in the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach and Dam Neck Annex where mandatory evacuations have been ordered in conjunction with Hurricane Dorian:
Evacuation includes the following individuals:
• 62 permanent Navy service members (will be relocated to NAS Oceana during storm)
• 368 Students assigned to Training Support Center Hampton Roads and military barracks
• 150 U.S. Marines
• 17 families living in PPV housing
• 43 Navy Lodge guests
• 181 Navy Gateway Inns and Suites guests
“The safety of our personnel and their families remains our top priority as Hurricane Dorian approaches,” said Rear Adm. Charles Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. “For those traveling, please keep safety in mind and muster with your chain of command when reaching your safe haven. Roadways, interstates and highways may be congested as people travel out of harm’s way.”
Personnel should contact local officials to verify specific areas currently under mandatory evacuations to ensure they have the most up-to-date information prior to traveling. Reimbursement is only authorized for specific areas under mandatory evacuation.
Parent commands must determine whether the individual(s) should evacuate and should consider whether the location is covered under a disaster or emergency declaration issued by the federal or state government due to Hurricane Dorian, and whether the location being evacuated is covered under a mandatory or voluntary evacuation order issued by a competent civilian authority.
Active duty service members in Navy units may be issued Temporary Duty (TDY) or Permanent Change of Station (PCS) orders, but are not considered in an evacuation status.
Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) claimancy evacuees are authorized to proceed within 500 miles of the designated remote safe haven area of Asheville, N.C.
Non-CNIC claimancy evacuees covered under this evacuation directive should proceed to the remote safe haven area designated by their parent chain of command.
Individuals evacuating under this authority must be issued individual orders by their parent command. Parent commands must verify that criteria is met in advance of issuing orders. Eligible personnel are reminded that they do not need to wait for individual evacuation orders before evacuating. Individual orders can be issued by the parent command once evacuees reach their respective safe haven.
Reimbursement for lodging and per diem will be at the approved rate for the designated safe haven. Costs incurred by an evacuee for travel conducted without authorization away from the designated safe haven are the sole responsibility of the evacuee. Funding for military and civilian personnel is the responsibility of the parent command. Line of accounting for dependents and any authorized escort will be provided separately. Reimbursement eligible expenses must have occurred within the specified timeframe and may not exceed the authorization provided.
Personnel and their families should review their Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFAAS) account (https://navyfamily.navy.mil) and review hurricane checklists.
Personnel unable to contact their parent command may report their status through the NFAAS website or call (877) 414-05358. To assist a family during the storm, a NFAAS needs assessment module must be activated to assist the impacted personnel, document their status, and request assistance, if needed.
Another resource is the Ready Navy website at https://ready.navy.mil. Ready Navy provides information, tools and resources that empower the Navy family to more aptly prepare for, react and recover when faced with any emergency.
All personnel are encouraged to monitor local news and weather stations for further updates, as well as monitor the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) 24-hour radio broadcast (in the Hampton Roads area) at 1680 AM and/or visit www.VirginiaDOT.org.
CNRMA will continue to provide hurricane updates on Facebook (www.facebook.com/CNRMA.PAO) and Twitter (@CNRMA) as information is available.
