NORFOLK
Today, Friday, Sept. 5, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic ordered all naval units and activities in Hampton Roads to prepare for heavy rains and sustained destructive winds of greater than 50 knots as a precautionary measure in response to Hurricane Dorian, which are possible within the next 12 hours, thereby setting Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness (TCCOR) One (I).
Personnel should contact their respective chain of command for specific reporting procedures.
Navy installations in Hampton Roads (with the exception of Norfolk Naval Shipyard):
Sept. 6
• Only mission essential personnel should report
Norfolk Naval Shipyard:
Sept. 5
• 3rd shift personnel, only mission essential should report.
Sept. 6
• 1st and 2nd shift personnel, only mission essential should report.
• 3rd shift personnel should report on time as scheduled.
All personnel are encouraged to monitor local news and weather stations for further updates, as well as monitor the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) 24-hour radio broadcast (in the Hampton Roads area) at 1680 AM or visit www.VirginiaDOT.org.
CNRMA will continue to provide hurricane updates through Facebook (www.facebook.com/CNRMA.PAO) and Twitter (@CNRMA) as information is available.
