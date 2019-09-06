NORFOLK
Late today, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic ordered all Navy installations in Hampton Roads to return to normal operations, thus setting Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness Five (V), as Hurricane Dorian no longer poses a threat to the area.
Initial damage assessments were completed and there have been no reports of damage to infrastructure, however, minor flooding occurred in areas that routinely flood. Bases will begin to support the return of Navy ships and aircraft that sortied earlier in the week beginning as early as tomorrow afternoon.
“I am very proud of the hard work and dedication of our total force – Sailors, civilians and families – who worked diligently to prepare for Hurricane Dorian in our area,” said Rear Adm. Charles Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic. “We were very fortunate the hurricane had minimal impact on Hampton Roads, but we are thinking of those who felt the strongest effects of the storm as they recover.
An Order to Account (OTA) has been issued that applies to all active duty, reservists, Department of Defense civilian employees and dependents who reside in the following areas:
Counties within the State of North Carolina:
Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Gates, Greene, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Robeson, Sampson, Tyrrell, Washington, and Wayne.
Counties within the Commonwealth of Virginia:
Accomack, Chesapeake, Gloucester, Hampton, Isle of Wight, James City, Mathews, Newport News, Norfolk, North Hampton, Poquoson, Portsmouth, South Hampton, Suffolk, Surry, Virginia Beach, and York.
Counties within the State of Maryland:
Caroline, Dorchester, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester.
Those included in the OTA are required to check-in (account/muster) via Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFAAS) at https://navyfamily.navy.mil or through the mobile app. If you are unable to log-in, personnel should account/muster with your chain of command to report your status and whereabouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.