ATLANTIC OCEAN
The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit participated in an integrated live fire exercise, Oct. 24.
The exercise, in which both Navy and Marine Corps weapons systems were fully integrated, is designed to demonstrate the agility of the ARG’s surface and defense capabilities.
The ARG includes the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), and the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), among other embarked units.
The live fire exercise tested defense and weapon systems such as the portable Marine Corps FGM-148 Javelin missile and small arm weapons. The Bataan tested the MK 38 25mm machine gun, Phalanx Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) , and the .50-caliber machine gun.
The ARG’s aviation assests, including MH-60S Sea Hawks from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 – as well as UH-1H Hueys, AH-1 SuperCobras and AV-8B Harriers from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 365 – coordinated and deconflicted surface and air assests for weapon systems firing.
“The end goal is a proof of concept for all platforms [within the ARG],” said Lt. Chris Burns, assistant officer in charge of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 4. “Having accurate fires from all aircraft and accurate fires from the ship for this exercise is really preparing ourselves for any threats we may experience on deployment.”
Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Krystal Peck, one Bataan’s lead live fire coordinators, expressed how this exercise is one of the exciting aspects in preparing for deployment.
“We fight like we train and train like we fight, so being as responsive and lethal as possible is our end goal,” said Peck.
This naval integration live fire exercise will be pivotal in carrying out the nation’s naval strategy and defending the ARG if faced with threats.
“This is a varsity level event,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Christopher Lowe, 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion officer in charge, Marine Air Control Group 28 Detachment (VMM) 365 (Reinforced), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit. “Showing that through all these months of workups, that we can successfully integrate blue and green.”
