PENSACOLA, Fla.
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, released the 2021 air show schedule at the International Council of Air Shows convention Dec. 10.
The Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 55 demonstrations at 29 locations in 2020 and 56 demonstrations at 29 locations in 2021.
The 2021 air show schedule announced is:
April
10-11 NAS Jacksonville, FL
17-18 Lakeland, FL
24-25 MCAS Beaufort, SC
May
1-2 NAS Corpus Christi, TX
8-9 Fort Lauderdale, FL
26-28 USNA, Annapolis, MD
29-31 Latrobe, PA
June
5-6 Lake Charles, LA
12-13 La Crosse, WI
19-20 Niagara Falls, NY
26-27 Duluth, MN
July
3-4 Kansas City, MO
10 Pensacola Beach, FL
24-25 Fargo, ND
31-1 Eielson AFB, AK
August
7-8 Seattle, WA
14-15 Owensboro, KY
21-22 Chicago, IL
28-29 London, Ontario, Canada
September
4-5 JB Cape Cod, MA
11-12 Off Weekend
18-19 NAS Oceana, VA
25-26 MCAS Miramar, CA
October
2-3 Huntington Beach, CA
9-10 San Francisco, CA
16-17 Loveland, CO
23-24 Alliance Fort Worth, TX
30-31 Rome, GA
November
6 NAS Pensacola, FL
Demonstration sites are selected in support of Department of Defense objectives and in the interest of the armed services, with safety as the primary consideration. Performances greatly assist in recruiting and retention goals for the military services, enhance esprit de corps among uniformed men and women, and demonstrate the professional skills and capabilities of the naval services to the American public and U.S. allies.
The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the precision and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 500 million fans.
For information about individual air shows, please go to each air show's official website. For more information about the Blue Angels, including the 2020 and 2021 air show schedules, visit http://www.blueangels.navy.mil.
