From left, Commander Timothy F. Knapp, Rear Adm. Jeffrey Scheidt, Commander of Naval Information Warfighting Development Center (NIWDC), presents Master Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) James Womack, Lieutenant Commander James Fox, Senior Chief Aerographer’s Mate Charles Jackson, Lieutenant Commander Thomas Newman, Chief Warrant Officer Three Karl Barnes, Lieutenant Cameron Woods, and Lieutenant Commander Todd Moulton with their NIWDC Level 5 WTI patch during a ceremony to recognize their qualification. NIWDC leverages the advantages of a multi-domain environment, shifting from traditional platform-centric warfare tactics toward an integrated holistic approach that capitalizes on warfighting power in multiple domains at sea and on shore.