NORFOLK
Rear Adm. Jeff Scheidt, Commander, Naval Information Warfighting Development Center (NIWDC), presided over the first ever Level 5 Warfare Tactic Instructor (WTI) patching ceremony Nov. 8, 2019, since the command’s inception in March 2017. Four of the five commissioned officers and two senior enlisted Information Warfare (IW) Sailors who completed the demanding requirements to earn the title ‘Level 5 WTI’ were on hand to receive their patches and designee letters.
The Navy’s first Level 5 WTIs are Lt. Cmdr. James A. Fox, Lt. Cmdr. Todd P. Moulton, Lt. Cmdr. Thomas P. Newman, Lt. Cameron J. Woods, Chief Warrant Officer Karl D. Barnes, Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Master Chief James T. Womack, and Aerographer’s Mate Senior Chief Charles B. Jackson.
In March 2017 then Commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR), Rear Adm. Matthew Kohler (now Vice Adm., Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare/Director of Naval Intelligence), announced the initial operational capability of the NIWDC in Norfolk, Va. saying, “NIWDC will deliver advanced Information Warfare training; tactics, techniques and procedures; as well as Information Warfare tactics instructors."
In his opening remarks, Scheidt said, “This ceremony is an historic event. It represents teamwork between the group of professionals on the stage and NIWDC, and it is a significant step in the program in our operational capacity and maturity in the WTI program.”
The need to increase information capabilities to respond to today’s conflicts fought in the information environment is a large portion of NIWDC’s mission. “Information-related capabilities are modernizing the maritime fight and maritime deterrence. NIWDC and our IW WTIs are building the capability and capacity the Navy needs to maintain maritime superiority,” said Scheidt. “Today represents a critical milestone in our Warfare Tactics Instructor Program. These Level 5 ‘IW patch wearers’ are the Navy’s first, and represent the best the community has to offer.”
In attendance were Vice Adm. Brian B. Brown, Commander, NAVIFOR and Type Commander for Cyber, and Rear Adm. Daniel L. Cheever, Commander, Carrier Strike Group FOUR. Cheever was on hand to witness Womack, an IW Sailor attached to CSG FOUR, receive his Level 5 WTI designation, signifying the far reach this breadth of expertise will have fleet wide.
The designation letter, signed by Scheidt, outlines the expectation of WTI’s. “With your designation comes an additional expectation that you will lead, mentor, train, and mature our evolving WTI cadre while maintaining currency and relevance throughout your career.” Womack is ready for that career-long commitment.
“As a Master Chief, one of my primary roles is to train my relief and the next generation of Sailors. I am humbled to wear this Level 5 WTI patch,” said Womack. “I am ready to take Fleet IW to the next level from my position at Carrier Strike Group FOUR.”
NIWDC WTIs are IW Community Officers, senior enlisted and civilians who completed advanced training and developed tactical expertise across all IW mission areas – Command and Control/Cyberspace Operations, Electronic Warfare, Intelligence Operations, Information Operations, Space, and Meteorology and Oceanography. The Information Warfare WTI program (IWWP) is open to commissioned officers O2 (but must be promoted to 03 before the completion of Level 4) through O4, and Chief Warrant Officers 2 through 4 who have already earned an IW Officer designation pin; senior enlisted paygrades E7 though E9 who have earned an Enlisted IW Specialist designator pin; and GS/GG 11 through 14 civilians assigned to IW commands.
NIWDC leverages the advantages of a multi-domain environment, shifting from traditional platform-centric warfare tactics toward an integrated holistic approach that capitalizes on warfighting power in multiple domains at sea and on shore.
“The investment in our WTIs is a direct investment in the Navy’s warfighting readiness. The Navy’s operational forces, both mobile and non-mobile platforms, are the beneficiaries,” said Brown. “I am extremely proud of their accomplishments and their efforts will serve our nation well!”
