VIRGINIA BEACH
Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 held a change of command ceremony on board Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia, Mar. 5.
Capt. Joshua Sager relieved Capt. Vorrice J. Burks as commander, CVW-8. Rear Adm. Sara A. Joyner, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, served as the event's presiding officer.
Sager previously served as CVW-8 deputy commander. He has accumulated more than 3,600 flight hours, and made more than 900 carrier arrested landings.
"It is an absolute honor and privilege to stand before you as the newest Commander of Carrier Air Wing Eight," Sager said. "I look forward to continued service with the more than 1,700 outstanding men and women who comprise one of the finest organizations in this great Navy. We look forward to our upcoming integration with the USS Gerald R Ford, as we expand the capabilities of our service’s newest and most advanced nuclear-powered aircraft carrier."
His professional accomplishments include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Strike/Flight Air Medal, and Navy Commendation Medal (Combat “V”). Sager was also selected as Instructor Pilot of the Year Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 106, Naval Air Forces Atlantic Landing Signals Officer of the Year, received the Commander, Strike Fighter Wing Atlantic’s Mike Longardt Award for Leadership (VFA-81), and was peer-selected for the Navy and Marine Corps Association Leadership Award (VFA-11).
He is a 1995 graduate of the United States Naval Academy and attended Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, where he earned a Master of Arts Degree in National Security. He has made ten operational deployments during Operation Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, and Inherent Resolve.
Burks, the third African-America Carrier Air Wing Commander, who assumed command in August 2018, will retire in September. He has accumulated more than 4,600 flight and 1,130 carrier-arrested landings. His personal awards include the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Strike Flight Air Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Expert Rifle, Expert Pistol, and numerous other campaign, service, and unit awards.
He had some words of advice for his successor.
"This tour has been amazing and the capstone to an awesome career,” he said. “I can’t say enough about how honored I am to have served as the Air Wing Commander with the nation’s finest Officers, Chiefs, and Sailors in the Navy’s finest Air Wing. I am proud of all of their efforts to continue to train and meet all of their tasking and I am forever grateful for their sacrifice and service."
CVW-8 consists of seven aircraft squadrons flying F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, E-2C Hawkeyes, and MH-60S/R Seahawks. More than 1,700 personnel are assigned to CVW-8, part of Carrier Strike Group 2.
