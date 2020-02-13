Hampton
The heart-throbbing world of Argentinian dance comes alive in this brand-new production by renowned choreographer Gilles Brinas. Inspired by the precision footwork, rhythmic stomping, drumming and song of the gaucho (South American cowboy), Che Malambo transforms the dance’s origins as a test of agility, strength and dexterity into a sexy and spectacular stage performance.
The Paris-based Brinas first learned about Malambo while researching traditional dances. He soon fell under its spell and traveled to the Pampas region of Argentina to engage with the gaucho and further his exploration of their traditions. Audiences will witness these cultural rituals come to life through zapateo, the fast-paced footwork inspired by the rhythm of galloping horses, the drumming of traditional Argentine bombos, and whirling boleadoras — a throwing weapon made up of intertwined cords weighted with stones.
Che Malambo’s all-male dance company offers an exhilarating and immersive evening at the theater. It is the second installment in Hampton Arts’ inaugural Windows on the World, a series of multi-disciplinary performances that explores the global artistic influences.
“Our goal with Windows on the World was to shine a spotlight on the incredible contributions of artists from different cultures,” said Hampton Arts Artistic Director Richard M. Parison, Jr. “Gilles Brinas and Che Malambo is absolutely electrifying and a terrific addition to this new programming.”
Che Malambo
Saturday, March 7, 2020 | 8 p.m.
Preferred Seating $50; Standard Seating $35
Individual performance tickets may be purchased in person at The American Theatre Box Office or Hampton Coliseum Box Office. Tickets may be ordered online at theamericantheatre.org or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.
The American Theatre
125 East Mellen Street
