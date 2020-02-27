NORFOLK
Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Submarine Forces, welcomed Rear Adm. Nils Andreas Stensønes, Chief of the Royal Norwegian Navy, Feb. 21, 2020, in Norfolk, Va. as part of a key leadership engagement between the two naval forces.
“As an indispensable part of Integrated American Naval Power, the importance of the Submarine Force to building maritime intelligence and logistics partnerships with allies to ensure prosperity in the Atlantic cannot be overstated,” Vice Adm. Caudle said. “Our enduring partnership with Norway is underpinned by common values, mutual interests, and a shared outlook that will serve both navies well into the future.”
In addition to his role within the U.S. Navy, Caudle serves as Commander, Allied Submarine Command, providing advice to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Strategic Commanders on submarine related issues.
“The partnership between our naval forces is more critical today for the security and prosperity of the region than ever before,” Rear Adm. Stensønes said. “I’m pleased to report that our partnership is strong, and strengthening every day.”
