NORFOLK
Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk hosted the commencement ceremony for the Child Development Associate Credential (CDA) for Navy Mid-Atlantic Region Child and Youth Program, Feb. 13.
CDA is the most widely recognized credential in Early Childhood Education (ECE) and is a key stepping-stone on the path of career advancement in ECE. The Child Development Associate Credential is based on a core set of competency standards, which guide early care professionals as they work toward becoming qualified teachers of young children.
“What we do makes a difference in the lives of children today, and it makes a long term difference in education, social, and economic future of these children.” Dr. Valora Washington, Chief Executive Officer of Council for Professional Recognition stated during her congratulatory speech to the awardees.
During the ceremony, the CDA presented 120 Child and Youth Program (CYP) staff from around the Mid-Atlantic Region with certificates. The CDA Certificate is a personal certification that the caregivers have been awarded. Some recipients have higher education degrees; however, most of the awardees pursue new education opportunities to further career paths in child development. Over eight hundred thousand CDA Certificates have been issued around the world with the CDA program.
Mrs. Ronnica Edwards, the CYP Regional Director gave a speech about the commitment to the CYP program, which covered the standards of excellence and purpose. “Passion is what each of you candidates have today. Without you, we cannot run a successful Child development program,” she said.
The 120 Child Youth Program staff were presented with their certificates by Capt. Bradley Rosen, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk Commanding Officer, Dr. Valora Washington, and Christopher Robus, NAVSTA Norfolk Morale, Welfare and Recreation Director. The CDA instructors were also acknowledged for their dedication to continue the standard of excellence that the CDA Philosophy Statement expounds on.
Each candidate was joined by their families and instructors to celebrate this rewarding achievement.
