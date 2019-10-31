Dam Neck
Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL) spoke with naval officers attending the Naval Leadership and Ethics Center (NLEC) Intermediate Leadership Course (ILC) in Dam Neck, Oct. 25.
The course is designed to prepare intermediate-level naval officers heading to department head positions or community milestone positions of similar responsibility by promoting professional growth in ethics, self-awareness, leader development, and decision making.
In addition to speaking at NLEC, CNAL routinely holds various leadership development training opportunities yearlong for prospective and current commanding officers and executive officers. Most recently on Oct. 16-17, the Commander’s Training Symposium was held in Norfolk for 63 commanding officers and executive officers to focus on various priorities to include current readiness, leadership, and future readiness requirements.
The ILC training is another career-enhancing opportunity for Navy leadership from all designators to provide relevant and real-world experiences to better prepare future leaders.
“The department head leadership roundtable discussion is an opportunity to share leadership experiences with fellow officers to better prepare them on their training track towards a department head tour,” said Rear Adm. Roy Kelley, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic.
Cmdr. Stephen Hartman, facilitator at NLEC Detachment Dam Neck emphasized the importance of bringing in fleet leadership to share their experiences.
“We are taking the lead in the Navy in the development of Next-Generation Leaders dedicated to a culture of excellence and focused on Honor, Courage and Commitment,” said Hartman. “Having a guest speaker like Rear Admiral Kelley for our course shows the students that the senior naval leaders are placing a high value on leadership and character development, and guiding us into that culture of excellence.”
CNAL is responsible for five nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, 54 aircraft squadrons, 1,200 aircraft and 50,000 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel based on the East Coast of the United States. It provides combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with a focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing.
