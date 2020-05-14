Cmdr. Charlene Rena Ohliger, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (COMNAVAIRLANT) force nurse, poses for a portrait for National Nurses Day, onboard Naval Support Activity, Hampton Roads, May 6, 2020. COMNAVAIRLANT is responsible for six nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, 54 aircraft squadrons, 1,200 aircraft and 43,000 officers, enlisted and civilian personnel based on the East Coast of the United States. It provides combat ready, sustainable naval air forces with the right personnel, properly trained and equipped, with a focus on readiness, operational excellence, interoperability, safety, and efficient resourcing.