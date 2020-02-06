NORFOLK
A Canton, Ohio, enlisted Sailor has removed her fouled anchors for that of a gold Ensign rank during a commissioning ceremony Jan. 31.
During the time-honored ceremony, former Chief Aviation Ordnanceman (AW/SW/IW) Alesha McCommon, assigned to Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL) recited the Limited Duty Officer creed, removed her Chief Petty Officer insignia, and passed her fouled anchors to fellow Aviation Ordnanceman prior to reciting the Oath of Office.
After reciting the Oath of Office she rendered her first salute to one of her family members, U.S. Air Force Reservist Tech. Sgt. Jan Almasy.
“Military service is everything to our family given that our grandfather served during the Korean War,” said McCommon. “It is an honor to have a family member able to participate in this ceremony, something that I will remember and treasure.”
In addition to Almasy, family members from Ohio also travelled to Virginia to take part in the rite of passage.
“I wanted to become an officer because I knew my service would make a difference,” said McCommon. “I wanted to continue to make an impact on my community for the next generation of Sailors futures.”
Serving as an Aviation Ordnaneman for the past 12 years, McCommon graduated from Boot Camp in July 2007, and reported to her first duty station on board USS Enterprise (CVN 65), where she learned the basics of her field. After her commissioning she will report to Officer Development School on board Officer Training Command Newport (OTC).
