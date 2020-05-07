WASHINGTON
The Navy’s shore enterprise continues its mission of providing resources for Sailors to stay physically fit and mission ready.
Current restrictions and stay-at-home orders to decrease the spread of COVID-19 do not completely impede Sailors with the opportunity to exercise, thanks in large part to Commander, Navy Installations Command’s (CNIC) fitness program.
“The goal of our program is to create fitness for life for the entire Navy community,” said Tunde Ridley, branch head of CNIC’s Navy Fitness Program. “Our Sailors, families and civilian personnel can turn to us for support even during these trying times.”
Positive Outcomes with NOFFS
With the temporary closure of fitness facilities and the enforcement of social distancing, CNIC’s fitness program has several resources online to stay in shape. One example is the Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS), which is an evidence-based system that combines human performance enhancement, injury prevention and performance-fueling strategies that result in safer physical training practices, while continuing to achieve positive human performance outcomes.
“The NOFFS program has improved my overall level of fitness and health with a challenging yet fun variety of movement preparation, strength and energy system development. It has introduced me to new exercises and has helped improve my weak areas, said Capt. Eugene S. Cash, commanding officer of Navy Supply Systems Command Business Systems Center.
The exercises and movements utilized in the NOFFS are designed to replicate the physical activities – such as lift, push, pull and carry -- that are regularly performed by Sailors while on duty. Developed as a human performance system, the fueling aspect of the NOFFS provides the tools required to make healthy dietary choices in shore, afloat or operational environments.
Since 2014, the system provides virtual resources that are most helpful during these unprecedented times. The NOFFS apps, which are IOS and Android compatible, are completely self-contained. Once downloaded, the apps do not require wireless capability to operate.
“NOFFS apps were developed to ensure our patrons around the world could continue to stay in shape and be mission ready no matter where they are, and no matter what equipment they have access to,” said Ridley. “With the fitness facilities practicing social distancing or closed, the NOFFS apps are a perfect resource to have, and we encourage our Sailors and families to try them out.”
The four NOFFS apps contain specialized series – operational, strength, endurance and sandbag -- tailored to different environments.
“During this time of isolation, I am able to continue with the program at home because many of the exercises can be done with minimal equipment,” said Cash.
The operational series consists of four sections, each of which have three levels of training and four stages that feature progressive intensity. The strength series build a user’s total work capacity and improve cardiovascular fitness. The endurance series focus on developing cardiovascular fitness while providing methods to improve muscular strength. The sandbag series provides users with a training plan that can be performed in environments with limited equipment while developing the raw strength and power needed to meet the performance demands placed upon Sailors.
Finally, the NOFFS Virtual Trainer is an additional resource available directly through the Navy Fitness Program website and contains the same material and capabilities as the NOFFS apps.
To learn more about NOFFS or the Navy Fitness Program, go to www.navyfitness.org.
