PASCAGOULA, Miss.
Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russ Smith visited Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) in Pascagoula with Senator Roger Wicker and Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, Feb. 28.
“To build the most ready and lethal Fleet we can, we’re working side by side with Congress and Industry,” said Gilday. “Today’s visit is an important opportunity to see our Sailors and the work being done here in HII’s shipyard.”
While at HII, the delegation engaged with shipbuilding leadership and saw how their operations directly support the maintenance and modernization of the U.S. Navy fleet.
"I appreciate Admiral Gilday for joining Senator Hyde-Smith and me for this tour of Ingalls Shipyard to see firsthand the work of our talented shipbuilders," Wicker said. "Today's visit demonstrates the need to maintain a growing rate of production for our shipyards so that they can continue to hire, train, and retain their workforce. Our nation will depend on these workers to build, maintain, and repair the future fleet our service members need."
Ingalls Shipbuilding, a division of HII, is the largest manufacturing employer in the state of Mississippi.
“Mississippi’s world class shipbuilders and shipyards are national security assets. The Chief of Naval Operations understands that shipyard production lines and capabilities require consistency across the board to ensure prompt and cost-efficient delivery of the most advanced warfighting ships,” said U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.). “I appreciate Admiral Gilday being on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to see firsthand all we’re doing to support the Navy.”
Following the shipyard tour, Gilday and Smith had lunch with Sailors and then visited the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), which the Navy just accepted delivery of today.
Gilday and Smith ended the visit aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), where they received updates on the material readiness of the ship and held an all hands call with the crew.
“This ship speaks to the resiliency, toughness, and mental fortitude of our Navy,” said Smith. “These Sailors, the shipyard workers, and a host of training teams have worked to ensure the ship and crew are combat-ready. The tenacity in their work and willingness to come together as a team demonstrates the spirit of who we are as a Navy.”
Gilday echoed similar sentiments.
“I could not be more proud of the good teamwork by the Fitzgerald crew and the combined industry team that will get her back to sea where she belongs,” said Gilday. “Fitzgerald’s return to the fleet will no doubt maximize our lethality.”
