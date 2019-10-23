Norfolk, Va.
Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA) Fire & Emergency Services held a promotion pinning and awards ceremony, Oct. 17.
Families, friends, and co-workers filled the auditorium where more than 20 first responders received promotions and awards, three of which received Flag Letters of Commendation signed by Rear Adm. Charles “Chip” Rock, commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.
Ms. Susan Carey, CNRMA executive director, spoke about the firefighter guiding principal “Brilliant on the Basics” during her remarks. Carey quoted CNRMA Fire Chief Kevin Janney, “Every [first responder], even a recruit firefighter just out of basic training has core tasks, no matter how basic, that must be performed flawlessly in order for more complex tasks and operations to be successful.”
Carey added, “I would agree. I would also agree that those basics will sustain you—you are vital to the Navy as a global power for good and peacekeeping.”
Promotions were pinned by spouses, children, and friends. Capt. Michael Moore, CNRMA chief of staff, presented Flag Letters of Commendation on behalf of Rock.
Moore commended the first responders on their hard work stating they should be so proud of their achievement.
“You man the watch at firehouses across the globe,” said Carey. “You follow careful techniques, show time-tested bravery, and always give 150% both inside the fence line and on mutual aid assist calls. You are firefighters. You stand strong.”
