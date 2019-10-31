The hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) is anchored off the coast of Kingston, Jamaica as it prepares for a six-day medical mission, Oct. 25, 2019. Comfort is working with health and government partners in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean to provide care on the ship and at land-based medical sites, helping to relieve pressure on national medical systems, including those strained by an increase in cross-border migrants.