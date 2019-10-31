Kingston, Jamaica
The hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrived in Kingston, Jamaica, for its eleventh medical mission stop in Central America, South America and the Caribbean, Oct. 25.
While in Kingston, U.S. service members and medical professionals will work alongside partner and host nation staff to provide much-needed medical assistance in communities with urgent health care needs and demonstrate the commitment to strengthen regional medical capacity.
“We are happy to welcome the USNS Comfort for its third visit to Jamaica,” said Donald R. Tapia, U.S. ambassador to Jamaica. “This visit underscores the longstanding partnership between our nations and the support of the American people.”
Comfort’s team consists of more than 900 personnel, including medical specialists from the U.S. military, non-governmental organizations volunteers, and personnel from partner nations.
“We are humbled to stand with our partners as we strive to improve public health, strengthen security, and promote prosperity in the region,” said Capt. Patrick Amersbach, commanding officer, Comfort Medical Treatment Facility. “Our team is excited and ready to continue its promise of partnership during our visit to Kingston.”
This marks the third Comfort visit to Jamaica and the seventh to the region since 2007. The embarked medical teams will provide care aboard Comfort and at a shore-based medical site.
This mission stop is part of U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative and reflects the United States’ ongoing commitment to friendship, partnership, and solidarity with partner nations in the Caribbean, Central America and South America.
