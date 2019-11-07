Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs, Kathryn Wheelbarger, speaks to a local reporter after a closing ceremony in Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 1, 2019. The hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) is working with health and government partners in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean to provide care on the ship and at land-based medical sites, helping to relieve pressure on national medical systems, including those strained by an increase in cross-border migrants.