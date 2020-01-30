NORFOLK
Rear Adm. John Schommer, commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command, announced Yeoman 1st Class Angela Cleland as the 2019 Navy Reserve Shore Sailor of the Year during a ceremony at the Ohio House on Naval Station Norfolk, Jan. 22.
Cleland, one of four finalists from the full-time support (FTS) Reserve Force, is a native of Santa Rosa, N.M., and currently assigned to Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command in Norfolk, Va. The finalists represent the top four FTS petty officers first class in a force of more than 10,000.
"These Sailors are absolutely world-class, representing the best of our Navy Reserve," said Schommer.
During the event, Cleland expressed her appreciation to her fellow competitors, ranking board members, and distinguished guests.
"It feels amazing, I am still in shock," Cleland said. "I am very thankful to the Sailors who helped me get to this point, because without them, I would not be here."
Cleland also gave advice to future Sailor of the Year competitors from what she has learned through her process so far.
"Work as hard as you can, and never give up," said Cleland. "We all face challenges, but don't let those challenges defeat you. Keep on going, keep on moving, and keep on doing your best."
Each finalist appreciated the recognition, but also expressed a mutual goal to be great leaders and hard workers.
"This is truly humbling, it really is," Naval Aircrewman Mechanical 1st Class Justin Montfort, from Commander, Navy Air Logistics Office. "Being celebrated like this, it puts in a position that reminds you of where you came from, where you started."
The other finalists included:
Naval Aircrewman Mechanical 1st Class Justin Montfort, Navy Air Logistics Office
Damage Controlman 1st Class Prudence Crossman, Navy Operational Support Center, Great Lakes
Yeoman 1st Class Michael Ewing, Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve
Schommer expressed his excitement about the future, looking at the representation of Sailors standing in front of him.
"It's an honor to pay tribute to these men and women who set the example every day, demonstrating our Navy's core values of honor, courage and commitment with their words and actions. I'm extremely proud of them." said Schommer.
Cleland will go on to compete for the title of 2019 Vice Chief of Naval Operations (Naval Shore Activities) SOY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.