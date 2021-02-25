Norfolk, Va.
Afrofuturism—the merging of Black history and culture with science fiction, science, technology and art—is the focal point for Nauticus’ Black History Month celebration. A series of signature events will spotlight the science, literature, and art of Afrofuturism, including a panel discussion with three renowned Afrofuturism creators. The programming lauds Afrofuturism innovators who have dared us to dream bigger and recognizes leading Black environmental and sustainable scientists.
The Afrofuturism celebration weekend will take place February 26 – 28, preceded by a special series of free virtual programs. Admission for all visitors from February 26 – 28 has been discounted to $7.57 (plus tax). Nauticus members receive free admission.
Schedule of Events:
- February 21st / 10:30AM: Curious Kids STEMulating Activities – Melt the Rainbow! (Virtual -FREE)
o Combine science, art, and upcycling with this colorful activity. Make your own Afrofuturism-inspired poster by melting and cooling crayons! Register here by Saturday, Feb. 20th, to reserve your spot. Recommended ages 5-12 + Families.
- February 23rd / 3:30PM: Afrofuturism; Inspiring Us to Dream Bigger (Virtual - FREE)
o How has Afrofuturism inspired scientists and creatives to dream bigger and imagine themselves limitless? Join Nauticus and our panel of experts on the Nauticus Facebook page or Zoom Webinar. Leading Afrofuturism panelists include:
-Ytasha Womack, Author, Afrofuturism: The World of Black Sci-Fi and Fantasy Culture
-Kemi Layeni, Artist & Founder, Blooming While Black
-Cheyney McKnight, Artist, Educator & Founder, Not Your Momma’s History
- February 26th – 28th: Afrofuturism Weekend Celebration
(Discounted Admission)
o A variety of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) based activities, crafts, and programs with an Afrofuturism theme will be presented inside Nauticus and on the Battleship Wisconsin.
o National Geographic’s Planet or Plastic? Exhibition is included with admission. No other discounts apply.
o Nauticus and Battleship Wisconsin admission is just $7.57 for adults or children.
Link to series of events: www.Nauticus.org/afrofuturism
Capacity limited to 30% and will be monitored. In support of a touch-free payment process, online ticket purchases are encouraged. Masks are required for visitors ages 5+. Programs and events are hosted by the Nauticus Foundation. The Nauticus Foundation is the nonprofit, 501©3 to support the mission and activities of Nauticus. Nauticus mission is to benefit the community through education, impactful experiences and by sharing access to maritime resources. For more information, visit www.nauticus.org
