Apex Entertainment, a family entertainment center that first opened in 2017 and based in Marlborough MA., was pleased to announce the opening of their newest location in Virginia Beach, VA last Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2pm.
This venue is their 4th location, and first in the Mid-Atlantic region. The multi level Virginia Beach location, located in Town Center at 4631 Columbus Street (formerly Dick’s Sporting Goods) is over 84,000 square feet. Apex offers attractions that are fun for all ages with such activities as: Indoor Go Karting, Bowling, Laser Tag, Escape Rooms, Ropes Courses, Arcade and Redemption, Sports Simulators, Axe throwing, Mini Golf, Bumper Cars, Virtual Reality, and state-of-the-art Event Meeting Space. Each location also houses a full-service dining experience in The Pit Stop Tavern with American Cuisine & Handcrafted cocktails and the menu boasts over 65 gluten free options along with numerous vegetarian options.
Apex Entertainment, with its original location in Marlborough, MA , also has locations in Syracuse, NY at Destiny USA and in Albany, NY in the Crossgates Mall.
“Apex Entertainment is excited to be working closely with Armada Hoffler Properties and honored to be coming to the Town Center of Virginia Beach,” said Marcus Kemblowski, Chief Operating Officer of Apex Entertainment. “With our unique concept we offer something for all ages and every member of the family. Our mission is to create a memorable experience for all guests and have a strong
