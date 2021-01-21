NEWPORT NEWS, Va.
The Mariners’ Museum and Park will expand its virtual programming lineup in February when it celebrates Black History Month and adds two new series. All of the programs for the Museum’s Black History Month Series will be available online and free of charge.
With an ongoing global health pandemic, the Mariners’ is offering a variety of virtual programs focusing on the rich history and culture of Blacks, Africans, and African Americans who helped to shape the world, including an evening lecture with Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander, a distinguished author and current Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and history professor at Norfolk State University.
While the galleries have been closed for most of last year, the Mariners’ team has been hard at work further exploring its Collection. This additional time with the Collection has resulted in a pair of exciting program series with the introduction of Hidden Histories and the intriguing worlds of African kingdoms and waterways.
Hidden Histories will give names, agency, and interpretation of the unidentified Black people depicted in the Museum’s Image Collection. Part of this series will seek community engagement in helping gather names and personal stories to bring recognition, and thereby allowing the Museum to tell a more complete history of our shared maritime heritage.
The second new program series will highlight Africa’s kingdoms, maritime cultures, and waterways that populated the African continent and how each has influenced African and world culture, past and present. Both of these series will also be offered throughout the year to showcase how Black and African history is intertwined with incredible stories that illustrate adversity and diversity.
Since going virtual last October, Maritime Mondays has been bridging oceans and borders with fascinating stories for all ages. Our mission to connect people to the world’s waters will be more profound with the list of heartwarming books selected for Black History Month that celebrate our differences, and also show little ones how we are all connected to each other.
“Black History Month at The Mariners’ Museum and Park is always about celebrating the rich maritime heritage of Blacks and African Americans," said Wisteria Perry, manager of interpretation and community outreach at the Mariners'. "Now that we are virtual, we are excited to offer these incredible programs beyond our local community. We are also introducing two new series that will allow us throughout the year to reflect and recognize their powerful stories and legacy and highlight the many ways that connect us as one human race."
All virtual programs and lectures are free, and scheduled for Eastern Time Zone. Advance registration is necessary and requires attendees to have a personal Zoom account. For more information, visit MarinersMuseum.org/blackhistory.
Full virtual schedule of The Mariners’ Museum’s Black History Month Series
All virtual programming is FREE. Advance registration and a personal Zoom account is required.
Times are Eastern.
Celebrating Black History Month
Monday, February 1, 2021 • 1 p.m.
The Mariners’ Museum will celebrate Africa and its people and the key role they played in maritime trade and global expansion for centuries through a variety of virtual programs focusing on the rich history and culture of Blacks, Africans, and African Americans who helped to shape the world.
Maritime Mondays
Anna Carries Water, written by Olive Senior and illustrated by Laura James
Monday, February 1, 2021 • 1 p.m.
Anna fetches water from the spring every day, but she can’t carry it on her head like her older siblings. Set in Jamaica, this charming and poetic family story by Commonwealth Prize-winning author Olive Senior shows young readers the power of determination, as Anna achieves her goal and overcomes her fear.
Speakers Bureau: Jack Tar on the Waterfront
Wednesday, February 3, 2021 • 1 p.m.
Ed Moore, a docent at The Mariners’ Museum and Park, will provide an online look into the Jack Tars and how their influence on the Colonial America waterfront created a culture that valued freedom and led to a revolution.
Evening Lecture Series
Virginia Waterways and the Stories of Freedom Seekers in the Underground Railroad
Thursday, February 4, 2021 • 7 p.m.
Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander, a distinguished author and current Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and history professor at Norfolk State University, will reveal the fascinating details of a secret network that served as a road to freedom for many enslaved Virginians.
Maritime Mondays
The Little Hippo, written by Géraldine Elschner and illustrated by Anja Klauss
Monday, February 8, 2021 • 1 p.m.
In this delightful children’s story, a young boy befriends a little hippo and together they live out their days along the banks of the Nile. After many years, when the boy’s life comes to an end, the hippo finds himself in a strange world populated with deserts, cities, forests, and finally a museum where he is reunited with his friends.
Hidden Histories
Tuesday, February 9, 2021 • 1 p.m.
A new virtual series seeking to give names, agency and interpretation of the unidentified Black people depicted in The Mariners’ Collection, “Hidden Histories” will allow the Museum to tell a more complete history of its shared maritime heritage while engaging the local community.
Maritime Mondays
If Dominican Were a Color, written by Sili Recio and illustrated by Brianna McCarthy
Monday, February 15, 2021 • 1 p.m.
The colors of Hispaniola burst into life celebrating the joy of being Dominican. This exuberantly colorful, softly rhyming picture book beautifully illustrates a mami’s words to her daughter on what Blackness looks like across her home country.
Africa’s Kingdoms and Maritime Cultures: Carthage
Tuesday, February 18, 2021 • 1 p.m.
A new program series highlighting ancient cities that populated the African continent, “Africa’s Kingdoms and Maritime Cultures” will highlight the key role its people played in maritime trade and global expansion. In the first of this series, the ancient city of Carthage will be featured and how its history has influenced present-day Tunisia will be discussed.
Civil War Lecture Series
African American Medal of Honor Recipients during the Civil War
Wednesday, February 19, 2021 • 12 p.m.
Notable author and historian John V. Quarstein will give a virtual presentation on African Americans who fought in the Civil War to free their people from slavery.
Maritime Mondays
Anansi and the Magic Stick, written by Eric A. Kimmel and illustrated by Janet Stevens
Monday, February 22, 2021 • 1 p.m.
When Anansi finds out that Hyena has a magic stick that could fix his messy problem, he begins to conspire a way to steal it. But will the magic be more than Anansi bargained for? Based on tales originating in West Africa and familiar in Caribbean culture, this funny story is part of a five-book Anansi the Trickster series filled with slapstick humor and mischief.
Africa’s Kingdoms and Maritime Cultures: The Swahili Coast
Tuesday, February 23, 2021 • 1 p.m.
Highlighting ancient cities that populated the African continent, “Africa’s Kingdoms and Maritime Cultures” is a new virtual program series that will be launched during Black History Month and continue throughout the year. In the second of this series this month, a coastal area of the Indian Ocean in Southeast Africa will be explored including the Swahili people who inhabit the area.
Waterways of Africa: The Nile
Saturday, February 27, 2021 • 1 p.m.
This new virtual series will be presented throughout the year, and focus on the different waters that have influenced African and world culture, past and present. In the first of the series, one of the world’s largest rivers and one of Africa’s most relied upon bodies of water will be examined – the Nile River.
