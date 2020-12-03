So you’re sick of eggs Benny or French toast — your usual go-to brunch recipes? We hear you. Enter: the breakfast taco. Yes, you can eat tacos for breakfast! Stuffed with cheese and egg — and topped with a fresh tomatillo salsa — this quick breakfast recipe is fun, filling and fast, clocking in at just 20 minutes to make. You can serve the tacos with cooked bacon, or you can leave out the meat and make this a totally vegetarian breakfast tacos recipe. After all, when it comes to brunch, there are no rules.
Of course, you don’t have to make this for brunch. Serve it for breakfast (or breakfast-for-dinner!) when you’ve got the in-laws in town; these are the perfect breakfast tacos for a crowd because everything cooks together on one sheet pan. To speed things up, make the tomatillo salsa in advance. Just broil a few tomatillos and one jalapeño until they’re charred in spots, then blend them together with a few handfuls of fresh cilantro and a good amount of lime juice. The zippy green dressing is the perfect pairing to gooey, melted cheese and rich eggs.
How do you make breakfast tacos?
After you’ve made the tomatillo salsa, all that’s left to do is place your corn tortillas on a sheet pan, top with cheese and an egg, and broil until the egg is cooked to your liking. Just add toppings and enjoy!
Ingredients
- 8 oz. tomatillos (about 10 small), husks discarded
- 1 jalapeño, halved and seeded
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- Kosher salt
- 8 small corn tortillas
- 6 oz. sharp Cheddar cheese, coarsely grated (about 2 cups)
- 8 large eggs
- 2 c. fresh cilantro
- 2 tbsp. lime juice
- Cooked bacon and sliced radishes, for serving
Directions
- Arrange one oven rack 6 inches from broiler and another below that, about 12 inches from broiler; heat broiler. On large rimmed baking sheet, toss tomatillos and jalapeño with oil and pinch salt. Broil on top rack until tender and charred in spots, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer to blender.
- Meanwhile, place tortillas on second rimmed baking sheet. Top each tortilla with 1/4 cup cheese, leaving slight well in center. Top each with an egg (cheese should prevent egg from spilling off tortilla). Broil on middle rack to desired doneness, 4 to 6 minutes for a runny yolk.
- Add cilantro, lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon salt to vegetables in blender and puree until smooth. Serve salsa on tacos with bacon and radishes if desired.
