The New York Times declared “If life were everything it should be, it would be more like
HAIRSPRAY. It's irresistible! It is fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!”
The New Yorker called Hairspray, “an exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy.”
You too can experience Broadway theatre at it’s finest this Friday through Sunday, December 17th-19th as, ‘You Cain’t Stop the Beat! Hairspray’ brings it’s national tour here in Norfolk, Virginia at Chrysler Hall.
Tickets can be bought at this link https://www.sevenvenues.com/events/detail/hairspray
I recently had the pleasure of talking to Christopher Swan who plays the father, Wilbur Turnblad.
Yiorgo: Why should people come to see this production of ‘You Can’t Stop the Beat! Hairspray?
Christopher Swan: First of all, the timing in our country right now, the magnificence of this show, the talent in the show, the message, the music, the love. It really is a show for all ages, for all types, for all people. It comes at a crucial time in our country right now, coming out of this pandemic with so many things shut down. We are trying to come back and regain some normalcy and I think there is no better way to do it than to come and see Hairspray. Your optimism in humanity will be restored. It is a magical, magical show and if you are feeling down, come for the two hours of Hairspray and you will leave with the happiest feeling inside of you.
Y: Without giving away too much, can you tell us what the story is about?
CS: At the beginning of the play, it’s a simple story about 16 year old Tracy Turnblad in 1962 Baltimore, whose dream is to dance on the local TV dance show. She is judged and rejected for superficial reasons and she does not understand why. In her journey to become a dancer on the show, she makes new friends in the African American community and realizes that they are also being marginalized from dancing and expressing themselves in the show and the community. She becomes in her own way an activist for change and with her new friends, they try to achieve it. In essence, it’s about the different groups of people trying to communicate and realize that the greater good, is the greater good for all of us.
Y: You play Tracy’s father, Wilbur Turnblad. Tell us about your role.
CS: It’s my first time playing him and I am really so happy that I am playing this role. He is the most optimistic character that I have ever played in my life and it makes it a real joy to inhabit him every night. He is Tracy’s dad and husband to Edna. He is a family man who seems to live for making sure his wife and daughter are safe, happy and always laughing.
Y: What was your audition process like?
CS: The audition process these days is so different because of covid, I couldn't believe it. I don't think anybody in the cast auditioned live in the room with the producers like years past. It was done strictly on zoom calls and video submissions. For some of us old timers, it’s like oh my God, you just hope you’re pressing the right buttons on the phone, have the right angle, that your sound is coming through because I did not have a lot of confidence in it. Luckily our wonderful touring Director Matt Lenz, who I had worked with in ‘Christmas Story’ knew me and trusted me and could fill in the blanks if my video was not up to speed. So that said, I felt well prepared, I chimed in on a zoom call with all the casting directors and musical directors, read my sides and sang the song they gave me. I had to accompany myself, so I had to press play on a tape recorder, sing along with the tape because there is no accompanist for you, so you cross your fingers and hope you impressed them and they want to see more and put you in the show.
And that’s the other thing, a lot of castings are about matchups and that the actors jive with each other. So for this one. they had to trust their instincts with what they saw on tape and hope they have that chemistry and that blending. We bonded incredibly fast.
We started rehearsing in mid-October and because of covid it was for about two weeks.
There was some apprehension if we could do a play of this magnitude in two weeks.
They took a look at us and we showed them that we were ready for the National tour. We have such an amazing cast, so dedicated to making the show so good, that we met our goal and hit the ground running after the two week rehearsal. We had a great opening month in California and we are working our way to you guys.
Y: Do you have a funny anecdote you can share?
CS: It’s been such a whirlwind. We hit the ground running. I don’t really have anything too big and that shows how good our production crew and our costume people are. Everything has been running pretty smoothly and that’s a real credit to our stage management and everybody. I have a minor one to share. In one of my scenes, I have a party popper that I pop when I first enter and at the very first opening night, I pulled it and it did nothing. I went on with the scene and said to myself, I need to prepare a joke in case it happens again, but since then, it has always worked. .
Y: Tell us a little bit about your life story growing up.
CS: I was born in Norfolk, Virginia at the Naval Hospital. My dad Fredrick Swan, was in the Navy and served on a couple of destroyers while he was there. He continued to serve his commission in Norfolk and when I was two months old my mom and I went back to New England, where both of my folks are from and we settled in their home state of Connecticut. My father eventually joined us, we moved to Vermont where he became a teacher and a very well known painter specializing in landscape art. His work is displayed in many galleries in Vermont.
Y: How did you fall in love with musical theatre?
CS: At my dad’s school where he taught, the teachers did the Musical ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ as a school fundraiser and they needed a kid in it. My dad asked me if I wanted to do it and I said yes. It was on the big high school stage and I played a wise cracking kid with a solo. I think that was the moment that I said, wow, I want to feel like this the whole time. From that moment on, I did as much theatre as I could in high school and community theatre. When I turned 18, I enlisted in the military. I was a food service person with the 299 Combat Engineers Battalion in Fort Sill, Oklahoma and I was blessed to be able to do community theatre there. I loved it and I decided this is what I want to do. After I completed my two year enlistment, a month later, I was at the Boston Conservatory working on my degree in musical theatre.
Y: Can you share a pinch me type moment?
CS: Yes indeed. It happened recently. As Wilbur in Hairspray, I have a wonderful duet and dance with Andrew Levitt who plays my wife Edna, called ‘Timeless To Me’. It’s a wonderful little soft shoe number, showing their love and connection to each other. Well, the actual creator of the show 20 years ago, Jack O’Brien and Jerry Michell, the original choreographer, who came up with the most amazing choreo 20 years ago, he won the Tony for it, came in to teach us our number. I was literally dancing with Jerry Mitchell. His energy and enthusiasm 20 years later was just so evident. We were all tickled that he was in the room. And then when he was injecting his love and support for our production, that sent us over the moon. That’s something I’ll never forget and so grateful to be able to work with the original creators of the show.
Hairspray is so special to everyone involved with it. We are very proud of the show and excited to share it with America right now. I also want to thank our audiences, past, present and future who have or will be coming to see us and in some cities they have to wear masks, get tested and show vaccination status. The fact that they have to go through all that, means so much. It shows how important musical theatre still is and how much it’s so loved and appreciated. Thank you, thank you to all the theatre going public.
Yiorgo is an arts, entertainment and sports writer. A stage, TV and movie actor, he is also a sports entertainer, educator, motivational speaker, writer, storyteller and columnist.
