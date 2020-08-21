Meet your new go-to holiday dessert: Once you (and the fam!) try this salted caramel apple pie recipe, you won’t be able to go back to basics. It may look complicated, but really this pie consists of three simple parts: spiced apple filling, buttery flaky crust and of course, the ooey gooey caramel that steals the show, every time. It’ll be the irresistible sweet that everyone saves room for!
Caramel Apple Pie
Yields: 8 servings
Total time: 2 hours 35 mins
Ingredients
For crust
2 basic flaky pie crusts
1 large egg, beaten
1 tbsp. sugar
Kosher salt
For apples
2 1/2 lb. Golden Delicious apples (about 5 large)
1 1/2 lb. Granny Smith apples (about 3 large)
2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
4 tbsp. sugar, divided
3 tbsp. cornstarch
1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/8 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg
For caramel
1 c. sugar
1/4 c. water
1/2 c. (1 stick) unsalted butter
1/2 c. heavy cream
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1/2 tsp. flaked sea salt
Directions
Prepare dough for basic flaky pie crusts. While dough chills, start apples: Peel, core and slice apples ¼-in thick, transfer to large bowl and toss with lemon juice and 2 Tbsp sugar. Let sit, tossing occasionally for at least 30 min and up to 2 hrs.
Meanwhile, prepare caramel: In small saucepan, cook sugar and water on low until dissolved, stirring occasionally, about 6 min. Add butter and slowly bring to a boil then simmer until deep golden brown, stirring occasionally, 15 to 25 min. Remove from heat and add cream (be careful, it will bubble up). Whisk in vanilla and sea salt. Set aside.
On lightly floured surface, with floured rolling pin, roll one disk of dough into 13-in. circle and fit into bottom and up side of 9-inch pie plate; refrigerate until ready to use. Roll remaining disk dough to 14-in circle, transferring to piece of parchment halfway through for ease of handling, then slide parchment (and dough) onto baking sheet and refrigerate until ready to use
Heat oven to 400°F. Finish apples: Combine cornstarch, cinnamon, nutmeg and remaining 2 Tbsp sugar. Add to apples and toss to combine.
Mound apples in prepared crust, packing them in tightly, along with any juices in bottom of bowl. Spoon 1/2 cup caramel over top. Transfer remaining caramel to small bowl and set aside, for serving.
Remove top crust from fridge and let sit at room temp until just pliable to shape without cracking, about 5 min. Lay top pie crust over filling. Trim edge of dough, leaving 1-in. overhang. Fold top crust under bottom crust to create thicker crust to seal; crimp as desired. Refrigerate 10 min.
Place pie on rimmed baking sheet, brush with beaten egg and sprinkle with sugar and pinch salt. Cut slits in top and bake until beginning to brown, 20 to 25 min. Reduce oven temp to 350°F and bake until fruit is just tender and crust is golden brown, 40 to 55 min. more, covering with foil if crust becomes too dark. Transfer to wire rack and let cool at least 2 1/2 hours. Serve warm or at room temp with remaining caramel.
