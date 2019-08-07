JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii
A 2011 Oscar F. Smith High School graduate and Chesapeake, Virginia, native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Chung-Hoon.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Alisha Wilson works as a Navy information systems technician aboard the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer operating out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.
Wilson credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Chesapeake.
“Growing up in Chesapeake, I learned to always be respectful to others,” said Wilson.
Chung-Hoon measures approximately 500 feet and is powered by four gas turbines that allow the destroyer to achieve more than 30 mph in open seas.
Approximately 30 officers and 300 enlisted men and women make up the ship's company. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the cruiser running smoothly, according to Navy officials. The jobs range from maintaining engines and handling weaponry to washing dishes and preparing meals.
As a Navy information systems technician, Wilson is responsible for ensuring the ship’s network and communications remain up and running.
According to Navy officials, destroyers are tactical multi-mission surface combatants capable of conducting anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare, as well as humanitarian assistance. Fast, maneuverable, and technically advanced, destroyers provide the required war-fighting expertise and operational flexibility to execute any tasking overseas.
Being stationed in Pearl Harbor, often referred to as the gateway to the Pacific in defense circles, means Wilson is serving in a part of the world taking on a new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances, and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”
Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Wilson, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Wilson is honored to carry on that family tradition.
“The most important and most influential person in my life is my mother, who also served in the Navy,” said Wilson. “I grew up with the military culture all my life, so it just feels normal.”
Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Wilson is most proud of earning a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.
“I worked long hours to restore a critical system on the ship,” said Wilson. “It took time and dedication to get it up and running correctly. I learned a lot during the process. I wasn’t sure if I was up for the task, but I surprised myself and never doubted my capabilities afterwards.”
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Wilson and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes, one that will provide a critical component of the Navy the nation needs.
“I love the Ohana vibe everyone has in Hawaii. It’s like coming to a second home,” added Wilson. “Serving in the Navy has helped me find out who I am and how far I can push myself, allowing me to learn, evolve and find success in everything I do.”
